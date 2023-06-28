Why Labourers At This Madhya Pradesh Mill Are Facing Trouble Finding Life-partners

In the past, working at Burhanpur Tapti Mills in Madhya Pradesh was considered a good omen, attracting suitors from far-flung locations for the employed youth. However, the situation has changed completely. Now, if a girl finds that a young man is linked with the mill, they reject their marriage proposals. Not only this but even if the engagement ceremony has taken place, prospective brides refuse to pursue the relationship further. This is the reason, the young man working here finds trouble in meeting their suitable partners.

The Tapti Mills in Lalbagh, a suburb of Burhanpur, is recently going through a severe employment crisis. The labourers working here have been deprived of their wages for the past seven months, putting them at financial risk. There was a time when workers were offered fixed wages at the mill. However, now with the mill’s closure, people are hesitant to ally with the affected labourers.

Till now, 52 labourers working at Tapti Mills have not received their wages, despite appeals to the district collector. Social worker Hafiz Mansuri has reached out to Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan for assistance. It’s been 3 years since the mill has been closed and no step has been taken to support the workers. Some labourers have even considered extreme measures, as per reports.

The closure of Tapti Mills has affected nearly 20 marriages. Sheikh Faizal, a resident of Lalbagh and a labourer, shared that he had a relationship during his employment at the mill. However, when his in-laws learned about the mill’s closure and the lack of employment opportunities, they decided to call off the relationship.

More than 500 labourers were employed at Tapti Mills initially, but due to the economic downturn, approximately 400 workers left their jobs in 2020. However, there were still more than 100 workers who occasionally attended work, only coming in for 2 to 3 days a week. Among this group, 52 labourers have been struggling to receive their salaries for the past seven months.