Why Mushroom Biscuits Are Suddenly A Trend On The Indian Market

Biscuits are considered one of the most popular snacks in India. Most people prefer having them while sipping a cup of tea or coffee. Biscuits of various shapes and flavours, ranging from cream biscuits, chocolate biscuits to jam biscuits, are available in the market. There are many such healthy biscuits and cookies which are being made too. Some of them are sugar-free, while others are made with ingredients that are beneficial for health. Similarly, a new type of biscuit has been quite popular in the Indian market. Wondering what it is? Read on.

According to reports, a new variety of biscuits has entered the market, which is made out of mushrooms. These days, mushroom-flavoured foods are becoming quite popular in India. Some mushroom sweets are also being sold in the market. Talking about the mushroom biscuits, are being manufactured at Dr Rajendra Prasad Central Agricultural University. It has been reported that these biscuits are quite healthy and can be eaten by adults as well as children. These biscuits have various health benefits and are quite rich in protein.

As reported from the manufacturing unit of mushroom biscuits, first the mushrooms are washed properly and then kept in the sun to dry. When they are dried, they are turned into powder. A mixture is prepared using mushroom powder, ghee, sugar, milk, cardamom, and sesame seeds. Then the mixture is once again left to dry and cut into small pieces. These small pieces are then heated to add crispness and shape to the biscuit.

These mushroom biscuits are now available on the market and have been receiving a positive response from people due to their unique taste and health benefits. Currently, the cost of one biscuit is around Rs 2, and a 100-gram packet will cost around Rs 50, which will have around 20–25 pieces. These biscuits are available in markets and on online platforms as well.