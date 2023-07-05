Why Residents Of This Beautiful UK Village Want To Leave It And Never Return

Castle Combe, a village nestled in the Cotswolds, Wiltshire, has gained immense popularity among tourists. However, the idyllic image portrayed by surveys belies the reality experienced by residents. Despite being hailed as one of the most stunning locations in the UK, Castle Combe has fallen short of the utopian expectations created by its picturesque reputation.

However, the residents of this beautiful village want to leave the place for good and never come back. And the reason for this is the invasion of the privacy of the residents by tourists.

Every year, a large number of tourists visit the village, which has been featured in movies like Stephen Spielberg’s War Horse. This has caused a lot of stress for the residents, who have had to ask these visitors to leave their private property. The village has beautiful walking paths and old streets, but the peace that the residents used to enjoy has been disturbed by the constant presence of drones and crowded tour buses.

As per the report from The Mirror, Castle Combe village has witnessed a decline in its permanent residents in recent years. The town, renowned for its beauty, has become a magnet for tourists. This influx of tourists has impacted the village’s privacy, as the tranquillity and seclusion enjoyed by residents have been disrupted by the constant presence of drones capturing the village from above. In fact, during the summer months, Castle Combe experiences a surge in visitor arrivals akin to that bustling beach destinations. Consequently, the allure of the village has caused a shift in population, with even a former resident, a scientist, choosing to relocate to London.

Locals also said that when a house is put up for sale, it is rapidly purchased and converted into a vacation home or an Airbnb rental. In recent years, the number of permanent residents in the village has decreased as wealthy individuals purchase houses as holiday homes. One such resident is Georgina Kingshott, a post-doctoral scientist, who moved to the village in 2016 in search of a more peaceful lifestyle away from the bustle of London. Georgina, 44, expressed her frustration with tourists flying drones in the sky above her home and treating the village as if it were a seaside town.

“During the lockdown, things were great, but now it’s terrible. People fly drones all over the village, invading our privacy. Signs are telling them not to, but they ignore them," said a resident.

“Once, we used to know every person living in each house. Our community was strong and close-knit, like a big family. Sadly, now those who only live here part-time or use it as a holiday home don’t participate in community affairs," the local further said.