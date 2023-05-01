Why Sonam Kapoor is Being Trolled on Social Media for Getting Invited to King Charles' Coronation

Sonam Kapoor becomes the only Indian actor to be invited to King Charles’ Coronation Concert. This marks the actress’ first royal event. It will be taking place at Westminster Abbey in London on May 6. The event which will also witness guests like Tom Cruise, Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, Andrea Bocelli, and many more. While it comes as a proud moment for the actress, the news did not go well on the internet and she became the target of many memes on social media.

According to a BBC report, Sonam will be performing a spoken word at the royal event. Announcing the news, she took to the internet and wrote, “It’s a momentous occasion that signifies a commitment to a positive, inclusive, and optimistic future for the United Kingdom, with the Choir’s music paying tribute to the royal legacy and promoting unity, peace, and joy." This is what triggered memes on social media.

“Sonam Kapoor “performing" at the Coronation Ceremony of King Charles. This is how we take revenge on Brits," wrote a Twitter user as she shared a video of her ramp walk.

Not King Charles and Sonam Kapoor bonding over how nepotism doesn't play any role in what they are today https://t.co/tlwrbeLKTw— dwight scott (@Slaayytherin) April 30, 2023

Sonam Kapoor will be performing at the Coronation Ceremony of King Charles. Seems recession has hit the UK big time.— KhushiMai bhi Modi (@love_liv_laf) May 1, 2023

sonam kapoor is performing at charles' coronation????! this is the best revenge for colonialism ig— Lebi (@fallendownawel1) April 29, 2023

Sonam Kapoor "performing" at the Coronation Ceremony of King Charles This is how we take revenge on Brits #KingCharlesIII #KingCharlesIIICoronation #Coronation pic.twitter.com/GA6NnnDtUJ— Rosy (@rose_k01) April 30, 2023

Sonam kapoor is the only Indian Bollywood celebrity to be invited to the King Charles coronation ceremony Other Indian celebrities : pic.twitter.com/LddS8e9Dnl — SwatKat (@swatic12) April 29, 2023

Many of the memes were linked to her ‘bizarre’ ramp walk video which went viral. This comes in as an old video of the actress walking ramp at a fashion show is going viral on social media.

