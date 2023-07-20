Why SRK Rejected Khilji's Role in 'Padmaavat'? Fan Digs Up Old Interview to Solve 'Mystery'

Did you know that the legendary Shah Rukh Khan was meant to be a part of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s masterpiece, ‘Padmaavat’? Back in 2018, there were rumors that the King of Bollywood was initially set to play the iconic role of ‘Alauddin Khilji,’ which eventually went to Ranveer Singh. Reports claimed that SRK asked Bhansali to revise the title as he believed his fans wouldn’t want to see him in a film named after the female lead. Consequently, he decided to let go of the role. However, a fan’s theory recently emerged, shedding light on why SRK might have declined the part.

The theory was based on a reposted tweet from user @thoughtsofshah, who shared an old interview video of SRK with film critic Anupama Chopra, captioning it as “the real reason."

In the interview, Chopra asked SRK if playing characters like the bootlegger in ‘Raees’ affected him. SRK responded with a “Yes", revealing that he had previously agreed to play certain real-life characters in movies (which he didn’t name). “I realised that I am playing a real-life character and I told this the director that there is no way I will not make him likeable… and I just felt that the person should not be liked,” he said. Thus, in a bid to not glorify the wrong person, SRK revealed that chose to leave such films at the last minute.

Watch the Video:

While SRK didn’t explicitly refer to ‘Padmaavat’ in the interview, the fan’s assumption led others to react and draw parallels. “He stated his reason so perfectly,” commented one user while another one said, “That’s why we loved him Don.”

Though the interview is from 2017 (a year before ‘Padmaavat’ was released) and the real reason behind SRK’s decision to pass on the film remains a mystery, one thing is clear – SRK’s enigmatic persona and thought-provoking choices continue to keep his fans captivated.