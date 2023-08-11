Why Subodh from 'Dil Chahta Hai' Keeps Popping Up on the Internet Every Month

‘Dil Chahta Hai’ was definitely a movie of its kind. With this movie, Farhan Akhtar motivated the youth of the 90s and early 2000s to follow their dreams. It had stars like Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Akshaye Khanna. Despite all the iconic stars, a character that never fails to get out of the talks is ‘Subodh’. Do you remember him? If not, he was the man who was briefly dating Pooja with the intent of getting married to her. In one particular scene, Saif Ali Khan’s character Sameer tries to make plans with Pooja and Subodh post dinner. However, Subodh very cordially declined the invitation saying that he has a habit of sleeping by 10 PM.

The character, which was depicted funny at that time, is now hard to forget. Twitter user ‘Mimansa Shekhar’ took to the micro blogging site and shared how she ‘sympathises’ with him. Taking to Twitter, she shared the dinner scene and mentioned, “On #DilChahtaHai anniv, raising a toast to Subodh - most memorable yet most misunderstood character. What he did is what we look for now! A secure BF who values time & remem dating details! #AsadDadarkar is #FarhanAkhtar’s friend. A “timetable" in real life too, as revealed by FA.”

Here, have a look for yourself:

On #DilChahtaHai anniv, raising a toast to Subodh - most memorable yet most misunderstood character. What he did is what we look for now! A secure BF who values time & remem dating details!#AsadDadarkar is #FarhanAkhtar's friend. A "timetable" in real life too, as revealed by FA pic.twitter.com/KYYgBuICru— Mimansa Shekhar | मीमांसा शेखर (@mimansashekhar) August 10, 2023

The video, since being uploaded, has gone viral with over 139K views. “Correction, even now people like him don’t get dates because guys like Subodh are now branded as “Nice guy" & girls always go for bad boys. By the time reality hits, guys like Subodh go for arranged marriages & are out of market,” wrote a Twitter user. Another person mentioned, “I just realized I am the worst of both, Subodh & Sameer. I remember irrelevant dates which bores my wife & yet I am equally irresponsible & hopeless as a person like sameer.”

What do you think?