Why Teachers Use Red Pens While Students Use Blue Or Black

Everyone from the principal to the teachers and students has a certain code of conduct that has to be followed when they are on the school premises. One of them is the use of pens. While teachers use red-ink pens, students are limited to using blue and black ones only. Have you ever wondered why there is a difference and how it came into being?

There is no definitive answer to the questions above. According to Steemit.com, students use blue or black pens as they write on white paper. This creates a contrast which enables the examiner and teachers to distinguish between each word or figure easily. Using a lighter ink would make it more difficult to read.

As far as teachers are concerned, to point out the corrections and give suggestions or remarks, using the same-coloured pens as the students would make it difficult for the kids to distinguish the remarks and act on them. They might miss out on some improvement suggestions and mistakes pointed out in the answer sheets and class notebooks.

This is the reason teachers use red pens instead of blue or black, a colour which is lighter yet easily distinguishable on the same paper. But why red and not any other colour?

The commonly available pens in the market are black, blue, red, green, pink, purple or brown. Purple and brown are too dark to contrast with blue and black. Pink on the other hand is a little too light. When it comes to choosing between red and green, since red has a higher wavelength, our eyes perceive it before green and therefore, red automatically becomes the most viable option for teachers and examiners to mark the students and check their homework.

A 2013 study showed that red pens used by teachers led to negative perceptions in students. Following this, red pens were banned in several parts of the world to reduce negativity in the school environment.

Read all the Latest News here