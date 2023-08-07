CHANGE LANGUAGE
Why The Set Of Iconic British Show Teletubbies Now Lies Under A Pond
Why The Set Of Iconic British Show Teletubbies Now Lies Under A Pond

Curated By: Buzz Staff

Trending Desk

Last Updated: August 07, 2023, 19:24 IST

Delhi, India

The original British show ran between 1997 and 2001 before Teletubbies was rebooted in 2014. (Photo credits: Twitter)

The massive set of the show was erected in Wimpstone, Warwickshire, and the location was kept a secret for quite a long time.

Teletubbies emerged as one of the most beloved children’s TV programmes in the late 1990s. The show was specifically designed for toddlers and rose to fame for featuring baby aliens who communicated through gibberish. With a variety of characters in coloured snowsuits, Teletubbies created buzz for its abstract creative narrative with whimsical plotlines.

Unlike the characters’ small on-screen appearance, they were huge in real life. The makers built a massive set for making the Teletubbies appear miniature in the ‘Tubbytronic Superdome.’ But do you know after the show went off air, the landowners who rented their property for the show decided to flood the area? Yes, the Tubbytronic Superdome is now buried beneath a pond.

The massive set of the show was erected in Wimpstone, Warwickshire and the location was kept a secret for quite a long time. Years after the show went off-air, the information about the set location became widely known. Such was the popularity, that fans in large numbers began treating the set location as a tourist spot with many also trespassing the area. Frustrated by the intruders, the owners decided to make a pond where the set used to be.

Previously, on The BBC Antiques Roadshow, landowner Rosemary Harding revealed why the site was filled with water. “We were fed up with people trespassing trying to catch a glimpse of the secluded area - it was never meant to be a tourist attraction,” she said. According to the accounts shared by Rosemary they had intercepted people jumping fences to visit the area. “It’s been underwater for a decade now and is bustling with wildlife - it’s our home and we are glad to see the back of it," she added.

Social media users were divided over the landowner’s decision. While some felt they should have cashed in on the show’s popularity, many couldn’t believe the Tubbytronic Superdome is now underwater. A user commented, “If I was that landowner, I’d be selling tickets and Teletubbies Airbnb cabins. What a waste of a good opportunity."

Another claimed, “Actually, 12 years after Teletubbies ended, the landowner continued to have problems with trespassing Teletubbies fans. That’s when the landowner made a pond where the set used to be."

One more joked, “The landowner: No more Tubbytronic Superdome for you."

A shocked fan of the show said, “What? This show was the most fascinating thing ever as a child."

The original British show ran between 1997 and 2001 before Teletubbies was rebooted in 2014.

Buzz Staff
A team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what's creating the buzz on the Internet
first published:August 07, 2023, 19:16 IST
last updated:August 07, 2023, 19:24 IST