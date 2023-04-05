Why This Family of Six in Rajasthan Has Ditched Luxury for Abstinence

It is usually said that the rat race of luxury and comfort entices us and we blindly fall prey to it. However, not everyone is like this. There are some who are determined to hold the flag of the religion flying high. On the 2622nd birth anniversary of Bhagvan Mahavir, we are going to tell you about not just one but six people who left the worldly pleasure to march on the path of abstinence.

All of these six people are from the same family who have decided to renounce the world in favour of the religion they follow. The first initiation in this family of Mokalsar in Barmer happened in 1973 and after this, in December 2022, the youngest member of the family chose the path of abstinence.

In 1973, Rohini Devi, Meetha Lal and Vimala from Gujarat’s Palitana received initiation by Kanti Sagar Suri. After the initiation, they were known by the names of Shri Maniprabh Sagar and Vidyutprabha Shri respectively.

Today, Maniprabh Sagar is Acharya of Khatargachchh and Vidyutprabh has already completed his doctorate. In 1988, Jethi of the same family was initiated whose name was Nilanjana Shri. In 2003, Ashok took deeksha who later was known by the name of Manitprabh. The one who was initiated into the order of the religion took the name of Aradhya Shri.

The eldest of all in the three generations is Bhagawant Ratnamala Shri who donned the white robe and is 82 year old while Aradhya is 21 year old and has taken the name of Sadhvi Bhavant.

You will be amazed to know that Vidyut Prabha was initiated when she was just 10 and Acharya Maniprabh renounced the world at the age of 13. The coming Chaturmas of Acharya Maniprabh will be in Chennai. Ratnamala Shri Ji’s in Barmer, Dr. Vidyutprabha Shri’s Kushal Vatika, Nilanjana Shri’s Pali, Aradhya Shri’s Chaturmas in Barmer and Manit Prabhu’s Chaturmas will be in Shahada, Maharashtra.

Not only Barmer, but this is the only such family in the whole of Marwar whose three generations have been initiated into the services of the religion of the family to keep the flag of the religion flying high.

