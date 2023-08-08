Why This Indore Landlord Handed Land Worth Millions To Tenants For Just Re 1

We have often read news reports about the skirmishes between landlords and tenants and how the former are always on their toes to get tenants evicted. On the contrary, a news report on how a landlord helped their four tenants by giving away their land to them for merely a symbolic amount of Re 1 has been going viral now. This happened in the city of Indore and the wealthy Gupta family handed over the land to four families living on rent in Goma ki spill near Malwa Mill Square in Ward No. 47 of Indore for just one rupee. Four families were living on rent in the 200-year-old ancestral house of the Gupta family for several decades.

The four renters were unable to pay the rent for many years due to their dire financial circumstances. In a home with a 1000-square-foot footprint, four families were renting a space of roughly 250 to 300 square feet. However, a section of the house fell a few days ago as a result of heavy rains. After a tenant’s house collapsed in the rain, the Municipal Corporation issued a notice to vacate the four houses built on that plot.

The four tenants, who had nowhere to go were at their wit’s end but soon their landlords came to their aid. Dinesh Gupta of the Gupta family said that they had witnessed poverty in their childhood and hence knew how it affected people. He said that he and his 11 brothers had lived in this ancestral home with their grandparents till the 1970s. All the brothers discussed the plight of the four tenants and mutually came to the decision that their old ancestral home may be of more use to the needy than them.

The councillor told Mahendra Hardia, a local MLA, about the land lease that was provided to the owner and renters for one rupee. A programme honouring the Gupta family was organised at a Dharamshala in Goma Ki Fail as a result of the MLA’s decision to do so.

Govind Gupta, Vijay Gupta, Satyanarayan Gupta, and Dinesh Gupta participated in this and gave the renters ownership of the 200-year-old ancestral home that was constructed on a 1000-square-foot plot of land. Ranchod Sethia, Ramesh Verma, Sunita Jetarwal, and Lilabai received written possession of the home from the MLA during the programme itself.