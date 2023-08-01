Why This Japanese Island Is Called The 'Land Of Immortals'

The average life expectancy of people around the globe is believed to have remained inconsistent over the ages. Recent reports indicate that it has increased over half a century. In 1960, the United Nations started recording relevant data and found that a person born in that year could expect to live up to 52 years of age, which has now increased to 72.

According to Hindu scriptures, though, these figures are very small as people born in the Satya Yuga and Dwapara Yuga were believed to live well until around 200 years of age. If that is a bar to go by, our lifespan is pretty short. But what if we told you there was a specific place in the world, where the life expectancy of humans was the highest?

Okinawa Island in Japan is known as “the land of immortals" and is located between Taiwan and the Japanese mainland. It is one of the five “blue zones" in the world, places where people live remarkably long and healthy lives compared to the rest of humanity.

In Okinawa, more people than anywhere else in the world reach the age of 100. According to the 2020 census, women in Okinawa live to an average age of 87.44 years, whilst men live to an average age of 80.27 years. It is also the place in the world with the highest number of centenarians. A YouTube blogger named Drew Binsky visited Okinawa island and revealed many secrets about the longevity of these people on his YouTube channel.

As soon as he arrived, he began to get glimpses of the active lifestyle that the inhabitants led when he came across an elderly fitness class at 6.30 am. One woman told him she felt “wonderful" after the class. He learned more about the secret to their long lives when he was welcomed into her home. On being asked why Okinawans live so long, the woman, who was in her late 80s, said, “Even inside the house they move, they’re always moving around inside of the house."

During his visit, several local friends brought Drew to taste some Okinawan food, where he discovered that the local diet is primarily composed of seaweed, fresh veggies and local meat, which explains their good health.