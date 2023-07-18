Why This London Mall Restricts Entry Of Children Below 16

One of the places where everyone is generally allowed entry, without any age restrictions, is shopping malls. They cater to the needs of all, ranging from children to the elderly and often serve as a hangout spot for people. A mall in Greater London in England has, however, imposed restrictions on the entry of children. The Glades, Bromley will not allow entry to anyone under the age of 16, unless they are accompanied by an adult, starting July 21. Security personnel will be placed at every entrance point to the mall to enforce this decision. This decision seems to have been taken after an unruly brawl that broke out inside the premises of The Glades during the Easter Holidays. Following the altercation, four police officers were hurt and five youngsters were taken into custody.

Considering the possibility of kids trying to conceal their age and identity behind a facial mask, balaclavas and other “inappropriate masks” will not be allowed, and anyone wearing one will be asked to leave. Starting at 11 am, security personnel will be posted at each entry and exit to implement the new regulations. This new directive coincides with the summer school holidays, which start on July 25.

Many locals have been in favour of the decision as they believe that youngsters are the root of anti-social elements in and within the vicinity of the mall. One local said that the kids run riot and move around in gangs inside the mall, which can be intimidating for other shoppers. Some also recounted the brawl that took place on March 31 during the Easter Holidays and said this restriction would help such incidents in check.