Why This Man’s Non-Negotiable On Dating App Bio Is Viral

Having preferences or non-negotiable terms on a dating app is not new but this man’s predilection for a “Brahmin, non-smoker girl” as his compatible partner has put him on the list of trends. When a Twitter user came across a few non-negotiable terms displayed on the dating profile of the unidentified man, she slammed him for his choices. The screenshot of the man’s short bio makes it clear he is looking for a ‘Brahmin girl’ who doesn’t smoke. “Love the idea of love. Hopelessly married to Mac. Like driving to random places and enjoying the views. Let’s uninstall this app together. Some non-negotiable: Brahmin girl, non-smoker," he wrote while highlighting his preference on the dating application.

This did not go down well with a Twitter user, who condemned the man’s filters for a partner by making a sarcastic comment that read, “There is no caste bias among the educated.”

"there is no caste bias among the educated" pic.twitter.com/VvyrU9pFnH— Disha (@dishambles) May 16, 2023

With over five lakh views, the tweet comprising the bio of the man on the dating app has gone viral. While a few commented about the existence of caste bias in Indian society, there was a section of Twitter that came out in support of the man’s “choice.”

This isn’t the first time when unusual dating bios have caught the attention of social media users. Previously, another man’s Tinder profile triggered a series of hilarious responses online. It is no doubt that many people carefully tend to curate their bio on dating applications to increase their matches. While some use a poetic way to describe their personality, a few often use catchy pick-up lines to get more attention. However, this man took his dating bio to a different tangent altogether by putting out his education history alongside his percentages and ranks.

The bio entailed the mention of his Class 10th and 12 percentages and his all-India ranks in JEE mains and JEE advanced. He claimed to be an NTSE and KVPY scholar, who graduated from IIT Bombay in CSE (BTech). The man highlighted he works at Infosys and is on a hunt for a ‘long-time’ partner. Take a look at it here:

All that for Infosys. Bro is robbed. 💀💀 pic.twitter.com/qZhWsnx8J3— IndianChan (@indianchan_) April 13, 2023

A barrage of Twitter users responded to the screenshot of the man’s profile, highlighting how he got confused between Tinder and LinkedIn while creating an account.