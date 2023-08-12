Why This ‘Nail House’ In China Is Growing Popular On The Web

China is among the most populated countries in the world. Due to a lack of enough land and a high population, there are a lot of problems that are faced by people living in the country. While some people are able to afford a good house in China, others have not been able to do so. Even though China has a lot of skyscrapers in major cities, there are certain places where houses are constructed in the middle of the roads. Such houses are called ‘Nail Houses’ in the country. These houses are made in the middle of the road because the house owners refuse to vacate the place.

As a result, the government then forms a road around them. A video of such a house is going viral on social media. It has been shared on Twitter. In the 15-second-long clip, a house can be seen standing in the middle of a highway, and two roads are formed around it. After seeing the bizarre position of the house, social media users went to the comment section and shared their views. One of the users commented, “I bet they are one of those people who refused to move when the whole area was paid in millions." Another user wrote, “Lol the guy refused to move."

There have been various nail houses in China. It is said the owners of these houses refuse to vacate the house despite the constant efforts by the government. They, as a result, have to live amid the noise and hustle-bustle, as long as they choose to live there.

One of the biggest reasons for not vacating their house is the low compensation offered by the government. These people do not agree with it and become stubborn about not leaving the house. Sometimes there are highways built around the houses, causing immense traffic on the road.