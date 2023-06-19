Why This Pilot Doesn't Want You To Book Rear Seats On Flights

We all want the best seats while travelling, be it on trains or flights. And on planes, if a person is not a frequent flier, they prefer the window seats to enjoy the clouds outside. These clouds could be enjoyed from any seat but a pilot has advised against booking rear seats on flights.

According to a Daily Star report, an airline pilot named Patrick Smith recently shared why booking back seats on a flight is not the best option even if it saves you money. He said that if there are a lot of vacant seats on the flight, and you have the option of seat selection, then one should not book the last seat.

His reasoning behind advising against booking the tail seats is that they experience the most turbulence. “For any flight more than a few hours long, I recommend paying extra for the ability to pick a seat. Just keep in mind that planes are configured in different ways depending on the aircraft model and market. Seat 15B in a domestic configuration might be very different from 15B on a long-haul flight," he said.

The Daily Star report mentioned that no aircraft has ever crashed due to turbulence but there are some risks involved if there is heavy turbulence on a flight and you’re sitting in the back seat. “One colleague of mine accidentally spilt a cool drink on a passenger because of unexpected turbulence, so we let him wear our crew pyjamas while we attempted to clean and dry his clothes in the galley," Patrick added. He further said that to get the most comfortable seats, people should book well in advance.

The pilot also shared his thoughts on boarding a flight. “When your flight is called for boarding, resist the urge to stand up and get in line immediately. In the past, people stayed in their seats until their row or zone was called," he commented. “Standing in line does NOT get you on the plane any faster. On the contrary, it makes the already tedious boarding process take longer," Smith concluded.