Why This Unique Railway Station In Bihar Does Not Have Platform No 1

In the magical world of Harry Potter, if you are a muggle and go looking for platform number 9¾ at the King’s Cross Railway Station, you would not be able to find it even after scouting the entire station. The station is only visible to people with magical prowess who can board the Hogwarts Express. The books narrate several hilarious incidents of people looking for the famed platform to no avail and amusing results. Now, let us come back into reality and draw parallels with a real-life railway station closer back home in Bihar.

If you go looking for platform number 1 at Barauni Railway Station, you will just tire yourself out because there is no such platform at the station. The distance from one platform to another is also 2 kilometres.

On the banks of the Ganges, in the Begusarai district of Bihar, the village of Barauni is distinguished for its unique railway station. It is among the busiest rail hubs in the nation and acts as a significant station for the East Central Railway. There are two platforms in the station, referred to as up and down platforms. The platforms were built in such a way as to accommodate the station’s location at the intersection of two railway lines. Because of this, Barauni Junction Railway Station has two platforms numbered two in places where platform number one is not there.

Gadhara Railway Station in Begusarai was established in 1860. After this, in 1883, Gadhara Station was closed and Barauni Railway Junction was built three kilometres north. Since then, trains for different parts of the country have passed through Barauni Junction.

According to Surendra Shah, a member of the Railway Passengers Association, platforms 2 through 9 at Barauni Station have not had a platform number 1 since the British era. Sometimes announcements about trains stopping on platform number one are also made mistakenly, confusing passengers. Birendra Kumar, Information Public Relations Officer of East Central Railway, confirmed that when announcements about Platform number 1 are made, it is actually about the second platform. Even railway officials are not sure about why the Barauni Railway Station lacks Platform Number 1.