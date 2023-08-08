Why World's Most Expensive Honey Costs Rs 9 Lakh Per Kg

Honey is one of the most widely used natural sweeteners worldwide. It is often paired with green or black tea, desserts, pancakes and various other culinary delights. The cost of honey depends on several factors, including its variety, place of origin and quality. The world’s priciest honey commands a staggering price of Rs 9 lakh per kilogram.

This exceptional honey is none other than ‘Elvish Honey’, hailing from the Black Sea region of Turkey. Known for its distinctive flavour and purity, it ranks among the purest forms of honey globally. Extracted only once a year, this honey originates from a cave nestled 1800 meters deep within Turkey’s Artvin City.

Recently, a video surfaced on Twitter via the @HowThingsWork account, which read, “‘You can now see why certain varieties of honey cost more." The video vividly showcases a man extracting honey from amidst a swarm of bees, with the bees enveloping him. Despite the challenges, he successfully harvests the honey and delivers it to his team.

You can see why certain varieties of Honey cost so much. 😮 🐝 pic.twitter.com/JxlGccJo3v— H0W_THlNGS_W0RK (@HowThingsWork_) August 6, 2023

The video amassed over 3.2 million views, leaving viewers amazed by the process. The extraction method is far from simple, as the man is visibly enveloped by bees, yet he perseveres in his task. Adorned in safety gear, he remains susceptible to bee stings, yet it doesn’t deter his determination to work.

Some social media users weighed in on the video, with one commenting, “That’s ‘Mad Honey’," a hallucinogenic substance produced by bees that feed on specific rhododendron plant species found in Nepal’s hills." Another user quipped, “Last time I ever complained about expensive honey." Someone else noted, “Wow, people who work in this field," with a thumbs-up emoji.

The video’s popularity is evident through its numerous views and likes, underscoring the notion that no profession is devoid of challenges.

In fact, the company that produces ‘Elvish Honey’, goes to great lengths to enhance this honey’s quality, preparing it within a forest cave far removed from urban congestion. The Turkish Food Institute evaluates the honey’s quality before it hits the market, ensuring it meets stringent standards before sale.