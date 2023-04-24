Wife Cheats On Husband For 10 Years, Believes It's Key To Happy Marriage

The internet is full of stories that are bound to leave you baffled. One such incident is of a wife, named Gillu, who has been having a secret affair for a decade and believes it is the key to her happy marriage. Reportedly, her husband is completely unaware of her affair. The 47-year-old woman from Inverness has been married to her spouse for the last 21 years and recommends cheating to other women too, who want to make their relationship last.

According to The Sun, Gilly pretended to stay at work for longer hours and faked her business trips as a getaway excuse with her lover. She also has no intention of confessing to her unsuspecting husband about this dual life she is leading- as a wife and a lover and has on the other hand inspired a few of her friends to do the same.

The publication quoted her saying, “I didn’t set out for the long haul. Me just being me… a bit adventurous, I thought I’d give it a go.” She added, “My husband wasn’t fulfilling me sexually and I did at the time feel like it was causing arguments because I felt like I was pressuring him for sex."

She continued that no one likes it if sex becomes a chore, instead it should be fun. Gilly believes that it’s very unrealistic to expect a person to fulfil every single need, be it sex, conversation, stability and security. She also believes, “Letting yourself love multiple people I think helps you appreciate them even more.”

Gilly accepted that her lover fulfils her adventurous side and she needs passion and naughtiness to feel alive. On the other hand, her husband offers her stability and security and he is someone she will trust with her life. The 47-year-old considers her marriage to be perfect as she and her husband have been together for such a long time.

And since it has worked well with her marriage, Gilly thinks more women should take charge of their own lives. She even recommended women do something for themselves and take control of their lives. She has let her closest friends in on her secret and as per her a couple of them have even followed suit and supported Gilly.

