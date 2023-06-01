Wife Cheats On Husband With Father-In-Law, Now They Are Expecting Twins

A Welsh man has claimed that his wife cheated on him with his father and now the pair is expecting twins. Declan Fuller, 22, was married to Stephanie, also 22, and they have a 2-year-old daughter, Willow. In September 2022, Declan’s father Darren moved into their home in the Rhondda in South Wales where the reported affair took place.

The 22-year-old ex-funeral worker said his life turned into a real-life soap plot after he caught his wife sneaking into his father’s bedroom for an afternoon romp. But Stephanie claimed that they were watching The Simpsons on TV in the same room.

“It’s sick- how could my father do that to me? It’s like a plot from EastEnders. It’s not normal,” Declan told The Sun. He grew suspicious after his 44-year-old divorced father moved in with the young couple. Two months later, when he used his phone to check the webcam at the home which was focused on his father’s bedroom door, he saw them using the same room for a longer period which confirmed his suspicion. Following this, Declan ended his marriage.

Stephanie and Darren went ahead into a relationship with their newfound love and are now expecting twins.

Declan also shared that he felt sorry for the babies as they will be welcomed into a very mixed-up family. The twins will be Declan’s half-brother or sister and Willow’s brother or sister but also her aunt or uncle and Darren will be Willow’s grandfather and stepdad at the same time. Declan said that he feels betrayed but is better without them in his life.

Speaking about his father, the 22-year-old man shared that he was not in his sensible head then “he (Darren) would be six foot under now". However, Stephanie insisted that she did not cheat on Declan and they got together a week or so after her ex-husband lef him.