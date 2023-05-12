Wife's Heartwarming Note For Husband, Other Men Is Melting Hearts In Internet

Random acts of kindness make marriages great and strengthen the foundation of relationships. In the same vein, a wife praised her husband after 17 years of marriage. The woman wrote an adorable note on the Quora site appreciating her husband and all men in general. She wrote that men are a blessing from the almighty. He sacrifices the happiness of his life for the sake of his wife and children. Men leave no stone unturned for ensuring that their children have good prospects. But, the wife wrote that, despite this hard work we never let them enjoy their life. If men ever take out some time for themselves, they are criticised for not caring enough about the family.

The woman wrote further that men are condemned for scolding children, not letting their wives work, and behaving nicely with them and their mothers as well. Despite these judgments, men want their children to have a much better lifestyle in comparison.

The woman also wrote that men are ready to face any tough situation in life for the sake of their children. According to her, men try their level best to provide children with all the comforts of life. A mother nourishes a baby for nine months in her womb and the father dedicates their whole life to the better future of the child.

top videos

According to the woman, the world is good, only when we have men in our lives. The woman ended the post by requesting people to care and pray for their parents. This post has received 4, 22, 000 views and more than 1500 users have upvoted this post.

Similar news was seen last year when a woman, Adelia, praised her husband after he swapped shoes with her on vacation. He had done that so Adelia wouldn’t get blisters from the heels. She has shared a clip of this act on Tik Tok which also showed him holding her tote bag. Viewers appreciated Adelia’s husband for this kind gesture. A user commented that she doesn’t even like men but this is a perfect man. “This is what everyone should look for in a partner secure, thoughtful, and loving,” wrote another.