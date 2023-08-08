Wife Questions Man About His $8 Spending On X Premium, Chat Stirs Up Twitter

In the ever-evolving landscape of social media, viral content has become a phenomenon that captures the attention and amusement of millions. A recent example of this is an exchange between a woman and her husband that’s making waves on the internet. The conversation, revolving around the husband’s $8 monthly spending on X Premium, has sparked widespread interest, humour, and relatability.

The viral image that captures the conversation on iMessage, shows the woman questioning her husband’s $8 monthly expenditure on X Premium. It is followed by a screenshot of the credit card spending statement. The spending appears to be for the monthly Blue Tick cost on Twitter which recently has been rebranded as X. “Um, what is ‘X Premium’ for $8 per month on the Chase card?" the wife inquired. Responding to this, her husband replied, “How do I explain this."

“My wife just texted me this, I’m sleeping on the couch tonight,” read the tweet accompanying the photo.

Take a look at the post here:

My wife just texted me this, I'm sleeping on the couch tonight pic.twitter.com/ORhswSwPaj— Alex Cohen (@anothercohen) August 6, 2023

Soon after the tweet surfaced online, social media users flooded the comment section with their contrasting thoughts. Reacting to the post, a user commented, “Yeah, I’ve been seeing this same ‘joke’ for the last few days. Boomer humor at best, a sad exploitation for engagement."

Yeah, I've been seeing this same "joke" for the last few days. Boomer humor at best, a sad exploitation for engagement.— why.try (@thefirstwhytry) August 6, 2023

Another wrote, “You know at some point, somewhere this will happen to someone where their jealous partner will see ‘X’ and lose it on them."

Many shared their similar experiences. “I had a similar experience buying fried chicken once. Charged to the debit card from tender lovers," an internet user commented.

I had a similar experience buying fried chicken once. Charged to the debit card from “tender lovers” 😂— Hans Nelson (@HansCNelson) August 7, 2023

The tweet has garnered over 15.9 million views and received more than 1 lakh likes.

Twitter underwent a rebranding as X, under the ownership of Elon Musk, last month. Musk, after taking over the social media platform in a $44 billion deal last year in November, has brought in a series of changes to the company. This included a significant reduction in the workforce and the appointment of Linda Yaccarino as the CEO. This rebranding is the most recent in a series of alterations initiated by Elon Musk, as Twitter grappled with challenges related to its advertising revenue.