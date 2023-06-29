Wild Horse Attacks Crocodile At Florida Park, Guess Who Won?

The internet is filled with bone-chilling fights between creatures which always interest the viewers. Now, one such video has grabbed a lot of eyeballs on social media.

The video opens up with a horse, who gallops toward a crocodile and hits it with his hind legs. As clearly visible in the video, the crocodile is disturbed but it doesn’t react to the attack initially. The horse doesn’t stop at this and again tries to attack the crocodile but this time, the crocodile is ready for a counterattack. It jumps and tries to hurt the leg of the horse with its jaws. Check out the video here:

The people who were recording the fight between horse and crocodile were frightened to the core. They must have thought that the crocodile would be successful in causing grave injuries to the horse. However, the four-legged beast was too fast with its speed and managed to escape unhurt. “Did you get that, send me that," said one of the women who was standing close to the camera. @Animalbelngjerk tweeted this video on June 26 and it has received more than 1 million views.

Social media users came up with a lot of hilarious reactions to this video. One of the users tweeted, “BoJack Horseman needs more beer in him to fight." For those who don’t know, BoJack Horseman is a comedy-drama series streaming on Netflix. It revolves around BoJack Horseman, the former star of the hit television show Horsin’ Around in the 1980s and 90s. BoJack is shown to be a severe alcoholic and is shown drinking constantly throughout the six seasons of the show. This was the reference behind the user’s tweet on BoJack Horseman and the beer.

Bojack horseman needs more beer in him to fight 😂— Nickita Dmitriy Mityul (@NickitaDMityul) June 27, 2023

Another user revealed the exact place where this incident had happened. The user tweeted that it is Paynes Prairie Preserve State Park, Gainesville, Florida. The user further revealed that it is a wild horse. According to the user, there are wild buffalos as well who know how to mix with the alligators.