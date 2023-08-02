‘Will Drag Everyone To Court’: Bihar Teenage Girl Threatens Family On Viral Video For This Reason

Two lovers eloping from home and getting married is not uncommon in rural India. One such case of a 19-year-old woman named Khushi Kumari from Bihar is recently making news. She has not only eloped with her lover but has uploaded a video on social media, warning her family members that she would sue them in court if they tried to harm her husband or his family. The video has now gone viral. In the clip shared by Khushi, she claims that she married her husband of her own will and has asked the police authorities to take note of this video and refrain from filing any false FIR against her husband or herself in this matter.

Khushi Kumari is a resident of Mishrauli village, which comes under the Jogapatti Police Station in the West Champaran District of Bihar. On July 26 at 1 pm, the girl ran away from her home with her lover, whom she later married in Bettiah. After marriage, Khushi revealed that her family members have been threatening her and the family of her husband. She pleads to the DM and SP of the Jogapatti Police Station to not launch an investigation based on false FIR.

In the video, Khushi also explains how she convinced her lover to marry. According to her, initially, her lover was against this act of marriage but she told her that if he didn’t come, then she would kill herself. Hearing this, her lover came and they got married at a temple in Bettiah.

“You know how stubborn I am. I will drag everyone to court,” said Khushi Kumari in the video, while pointing out the possible consequences of their actions against her. She promised to go to the High Court and Supreme Court for this issue. She further said that she is happy with her husband and is facing no difficulty. At the end of the video, Khushi Kumari asks the police authorities to provide her safety from her parents and the people of her village.