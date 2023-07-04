Wimbledon's 'Kerala Touch' To Its Latest Poster Wins Match Point

This is a delightful display of cross-cultural exchange. Wimbledon, the prestigious tennis tournament, has shared a poster that features Kerala’s famous boat race. The timing of this beautiful artwork being shared is of particular significance. That is because the Wimbledon Championship in London coincided with the beginning of Kerala’s boat race season. Both of these fell on July 3.

The stunning visuals of the artwork capture the likeness of notable tennis players such as Ons Jabeur, Aryna Sabalenka, Iga Swiatek, Novak Djokovic, and Carlos Alcaraz. The players are seen rowing snake boats with the picturesque backwaters of Kerala as the backdrop. The tweet alongside the poster read, “Kerala (emoji of a handshake) London. Ready for the annual boat race! Who will be lifting The 2023 Wimbledon Championships?"

Needless to say, the tweet quickly gained traction on social media. It even drew the attention of Kerala Tourism. The organization reposted the tweet on their own Twitter handle. They also expressed their enthusiasm and wrote, “Wimbledon smashes it as the boat race season opens in Kerala. Kerala (emoji of a handshake) London." It is the perfect display of the global reach and appeal of such a huge cultural event as Kerala’s boat race season.

Social media users expressed their enthusiasm at the two worlds colliding. Many remarked on how wonderful it was to see Kerala’s boat race season being mentioned at an international sports event. Others were happy to see this creative way of acknowledging not just the sports event but also a tourist paradise. “Great way to acknowledge a great tournament and a tourist paradise, Kerala,” a user wrote.

Another user tweeted, “Wimbledon adds a Kerala touch to SW19.”

A tweet read, “Happy to see Kerala’s traditional Vallamkali (snake boat race) mentioned at an international sports event.”

The 2023 Wimbledon Championships is being held at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon, London. This is a Grand Slam tennis tournament. The defending champions are Novak Djokovic for men’s singles tournaments and Elena Rybakina for women’s singles tournaments. The championship had begun on July 3 and will end on July 16. The tournament will consist of men’s tournaments including singles and doubles, women’s tournaments for the same, and mixed doubles. It will also have under-18 and under-14 championships.