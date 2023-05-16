Win For Life: US Truck Driver Wins Rs 82, 000 Weekly Payouts As Lottery Jackpot

A US truck driver has hit a jackpot for life, quite literally. Identified to be Robin Riedel, the man hails from Hubbard and has been playing lottery games on a regular basis. Luck finally turned in his favour when he triumphed in the Oregan Lottery’s Win For Life game on Monday, May 8. This has earned him a $1000 (approximately Rs 82000) jackpot prize every week for the rest of his life. According to the official website of Oregan Lottery, Robin has played the Win For Life game regularly ever since its launch back in 2001.

His philosophy has remained unchanged over the years, “It’s not a matter of if, but when.” He reportedly bought the winning ticket on Sunday but wasn’t aware of his big victory until Monday night. He had purchased the ticket from the Woodburn Liquor Store and checked the winning numbers online. While recalling the moment of his big win, Robin remembers saying, “I hit it. I hit it.”

The jackpot for life enables him to receive $52000 (approximately Rs 42.75 lakh) per year and Robin has plans of putting all the money to good use. He intends to spend the jackpot money to pay his bills and renovate the house he purchased with his wife Debi almost three years ago. Robin is also suggested to be planning a vacation in Saint Lucia to mark his upcoming wedding anniversary.

Moreover, the jackpot money will become his great source of financial support as he plans to retire within two or three years. “The money will allow us to do some things we wouldn’t be able to do. I’m hoping to retire in another two to three years,” he said.

Previously, another US truck driver could not believe he has finally hit the jackpot of $1 million (approximately Rs 7.5 crore) on a lottery ticket. In a funny twist of fate, the truck driver initially believed he has only won $2000 (approximately Rs 1.64 lakh). He just could not believe his luck when he finally learned the reality of the situation.

top videos

“I scratched the barcode and scanned the ticket right when I purchased it. When I got a message to file a claim, I assumed I had won one of the $2,000 prizes,” he said as per mlive.com. It wasn’t until he relooked at the ticket that he realized the big victory. “I scratched the ticket when I got back in my truck and couldn’t believe it when I saw I’d won $1 million,” he added.

The winning ticket was bought from a gas station.