Wizarding World Welcomes New Member: Couple's Gender Reveal Has A Harry Potter Twist

In a world where gender reveals have become the norm, one couple decided to add a little magic to their big reveal. In a clip that has taken the internet by storm, a man and woman donning Harry Potter costumes can be seen standing in front of a large cauldron, adding a whole new meaning to the phrase “witching hour." The woman was seen wearing the Gryffindor robes, the house everyone’s beloved Golden trio belongs to. Meanwhile, the man was seen wearing Slytherin robes, whose house head was Professor Snape. The video, shared on Instagram by Pubity, begins with the woman pouring a mysterious potion into the cauldron. The man then ignites a smoke bomb and places it inside, causing a cloud of smoke to rise from the cauldron. As the couple waits anxiously, the smoke turns a bright shade of pink, revealing that they will be welcoming a little witch to their family.

The woman then uses her wand to swirl the smoke around the cauldron, bringing the Harry Potter vibe to life. Her excitement is palpable, and she hugs the man as they celebrate their impending arrival. The subtext on the video read, “We both wanted a little girl. So excited”. If this is not the most magical gender reveal, what is? “This is genius,” read the caption on the post.

The video has quickly gone viral, with Harry Potter fans everywhere loving the unique twist on a traditional gender reveal. Many users tagged the people they know who are Harry Potter fans and suggested they have such a gender reveal themselves. Others had, even more, quirkier take on the gender reveal itself. “Finally a gender reveal without burning down an entire forest,” wrote a user.

“Of course, it’s the coolest, it’s related to HP duh,” read another comment.

A user commented, “It would have been cooler if it were green and they pulled out a Slytherin scarf.”

It’s clear that this couple has truly embraced their love of Harry Potter and brought a little bit of magic to their gender reveal. Who knows what other magical surprises this couple has in store for their little one?