Woman, About To Jump From A High Rise Building, Saved In The Nick Of Time

Life and death are in no one’s hands, and we have seen it so many times. People have been seen dancing, singing, and walking happy and healthy in one moment and dead in another. Recently, a video of a woman trying to jump from a high-rise building to end her life went viral. Just when she attempted to die by suicide, the rescue team came and saved her.

In the viral video, you can see the woman standing outside the railing of a balcony of her apartment. She was preparing to jump when the rescue team came to save her. The woman is surrounded by the rescue team around her on each floor.

At first, the rescue team tried to convince her not to jump by talking to her and distracting her by engaging in their conversation. As soon as she is about to jump, the rescue teams throw a green coloured net in front of her. Teams on the other floor hold the net firmly.

Now that she couldn’t jump from the front she managed to go on the side. At that moment, a member of the rescue team slides down to her floor with the help of a rope and holds her followed by another member. Not just that but the team present on the same floor manages to catch the woman.

The techniques used by the rescue team to save the woman’s life were incredible. The internet is sharing a lot of love and appreciation for the rescue team.