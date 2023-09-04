Woman Accidentally Records Her Own Proposal And The Result Is Priceless

Planning a wedding proposal is beautiful yet a nerve-wracking task. Capturing this special moment on camera has become common nowadays. However, in a surprising twist, Siarra Brielle from US unknowingly became the first-hand witness to her own proposal. While she was enjoying an ordinary moment, her partner, Harry Dykstra, took her completely by surprise when he unexpectedly dropped to one knee and decided to pop the question. The raw and genuine reaction captured in the video makes this proposal an unforgettable moment for the couple and viewers.

The video opens with Siarra initially capturing a panoramic view of scenic lake. However, her world suddenly transforms when the camera pans down to reveal her partner, down on one knee, holding an engagement ring. The surprising reaction touched the hearts of over 82,000 viewers on Instagram. The page that posted the video, wrote “Her reaction at the end when she realizes."

The footage has garnered numerous positive reactions from social media users who were moved by the surprise proposal.

A user wrote, “His little giggle right before she pans to him.”

Another wrote, “The first correct use of ‘POV’ I’ve ever seen on social media.”

A comment read, “Well done there’s always a risk putting it on a big stage.”

One more wrote, “Memories forever.”

Just a few days after the surprise proposal, Siarra Brielle shared a sweet picture of herself and her fiance, Harry Dykstra, sharing a kiss at the coast. In the photo, she displays her engagement ring. Tagging her partner in the post, she wrote, “Hey Siri, play let’s get married by jagged edge.”

