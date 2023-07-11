Woman Achieves Her Seventh World Record With Mind-Blowing Football Trick

British freestyle footballer Liv Cooke achieved an unprecedented feat as she earned her seventh world record on a cruise ship docked in Barcelona. She smashed the world record for the most sit-down alternating football crossovers (female) in just 30 seconds. Renowned as the “best freestyle footballer in the world", the 24-year-old athlete stunned spectators by performing an impressive 76 sit-downs.

Guinness World Records even shared a video of Liv Cooke breaking the record. “Most sit down alternating crossovers with a football in 30 secs (female) 76 by Liv," they wrote. Reacting to the video, Liv Cooke commented, “Always a pleasure! Let’s break another before the end of the year.” The clip has garnered over 669 million views.

Hailing from Leyland, Lancashire, Liv Cooke expressed her elation at breaking the “amazing" record and emphasized that inspiring children was the “most important" thing for her. Speaking to BBC, Liv Cooke said, “There were some kids boarding the ship ready for their holiday and they were as excited as me. From the minute I could walk, they were blasting a football at me, usually putting me in the net so they could practise their striking."

“For me, it’s not about the world record itself, it’s me needing something to work towards and strive for. It’s the process that fuels me. I don’t want to just beat the world record for women, I want to beat the record full stop because I believe I’m the best freestyle footballer in the world,” the athlete added.

BBC further reported that the footballer endured a lower back injury that kept her away from sports for a duration of seven months. Liv Cooke opened up about her journey in freestyling. “I was in my garden sat in a position that didn’t hurt my back, trying to keep the ball up and without knowing. That was the start of my freestyle journey," she told BBC.

The sportsperson continued, “I didn’t even realise I was freestyling at the time. I was learning one trick, and then another, and I just became obsessed with progressing and by the time I was fit to go back into football, I had absolutely fallen in love with football."

This remarkable accomplishment eclipsed the previous record of 62 sit-down crossovers set by Laura Biondo of Venezuela in October 2021 at DRV PNK Stadium.