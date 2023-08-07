Woman Asks AI For A 'Professional' Pic For Her LinkedIn, The Tool Gave Her...

Artificial Intelligence (AI) has become a topic of discussion in the last few months. Rona Wang, an MIT graduate, recently decided to explore the capabilities of AI by using a tool to enhance her LinkedIn profile picture. However, the results of this experiment left her completely astonished.

Sharing her experience on Twitter, 24-year-old Wang detailed how she asked the ‘Playground AI image editor’ to provide her with a more professional-looking LinkedIn profile photo, using the photograph she had provided. However, the AI tool’s interpretation of her request turned out to be rather unexpected. Wang’s tweet showcased her original photo alongside the AI-generated version. The AI-generated photograph clearly shows her with a fairer complexion, blonde hair, and blue eyes. She captioned the post, “was trying to get a Linkedin profile photo with AI editing & this is what it gave me."

Take a look:

was trying to get a linkedin profile photo with AI editing & this is what it gave me 🤨 pic.twitter.com/AZgWbhTs8Q— Rona Wang (@ronawang) July 14, 2023

During a conversation with Insider, Rona Wang shared her initial amusement over the unexpected outcome of using AI to enhance her LinkedIn profile picture. However, as she contemplated the incident further, it led her to a profound realisation of AI bias and representation. “Racial bias is a recurring issue in AI tools. I haven’t gotten any usable results from AI photo generators or editors yet, so I’ll have to go without a new LinkedIn profile photo for now,” she added.

Interestingly, Wang’s tweet also attracted the attention of Suhail Doshi, the founder of Playground AI. Responding to her tweet, Doshi explained, the AI model isn’t instructable that way and hence it tends to create a generic image based on the given prompt.

“Unfortunately, they’re not smart enough. Happy to help you get a result but it takes a bit more effort than something like ChatGPT,” he responded. " He further conveyed their dissatisfaction with the situation, stating, “Fwiw, we’re quite displeased with this and hope to solve it."

The models aren't instructable like that so it'll pick any generic thing based on the prompt. Unfortunately, they're not smart enough.Happy to help you get a result but it takes a bit more effort than something like ChatGPT. — Suhail (@Suhail) July 14, 2023

The incident sparked discussions on social media platforms, with users sharing their perspectives on the issue. “So the AI made you white…..," read a comment. A user said, “You should say what’s a professional linkedin profile picture in your prompt or give guidelines to find them or to make the IA understand what you want. Even less than a human, she’s not it your mind." Another user found this incident. “This is hilarious though," he wrote.

