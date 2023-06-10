Woman Asks Designer To Remove Trash Bags From Her Picture; Here's What He Did

A graphic designer is receiving massive praise for teaching a valuable lesson to a woman who requested the removal of trash bags from the background of her photograph. The UK-based designer James Fridman is popular on social media for his genius and literal tweaking of pictures as requested. This time, it was a woman who can be seen posing at a picturesque square. At a closer look, a worker in a fluorescent uniform appears cleaning the trash in the backdrop.

“Hi James, I really like this photo but could you do something about the trash lady? I don’t like the orange in the picture,” she told the designer while sending her photograph. In response, James took his job literally. The newly edited photo shows the woman standing in the midst of piles of trash. The genius comeback also displays all the garbage bins overflowing with trash, because that’s what will happen without the efforts of cleaners in society.

To add more drama, James added a puddle of waste near the woman with a small piece of crap attached to her leg. Take a look at the viral edit here:

As soon as the edited photo surfaced online it amassed wide appreciation by social media users. While some hailed it as a “fabulous and clever edit,” a few joked how it was the woman who got “trashed” by the designer. A Twitterati highlighted, “She could’ve easily just cropped her out with her very own basic phone feature.”

She could've easily just cropped her out with her very own basic phone feature ._. pic.twitter.com/LI77WACL6b— Blockberry (@BlockchainBerry) June 7, 2023

Another pointed, “You even put trash on her epic.”

You even put trash on her 🦵 😂😂 EPIC!!— WYSIWYG (@Upinthisjoynt) June 7, 2023

A user wrote, “Cause and effect, careful what you wish for.”

Cause and effect, Careful what you wish for.— Nick Wagner (@nickwagner1000) June 8, 2023

Meanwhile, one more joked, “He did her ‘dirty.’”

He did her “dirty”— Diokpa Kwame🇳🇬🇬🇭 (@alte_native) June 7, 2023

A Twitter user who was inspired by the designer’s hidden message said, “I like how this is funny but also sends a message.”

I like how this is funny but also sends a message— Indian Chad (@name_got_sniped) June 7, 2023

There were also a few who came up with hilarious edits of their own, including one who removed the woman from the picture to make reference to her request as trash.

What the Pixel says. (Had to do that again.) pic.twitter.com/4ns7ZIzNq8— Benjamin (@bbhermann) June 7, 2023

A few wondered, “Why do people even send you stuff? The roast is inevitable.”

Why do people send you stuff. The roast is inevitable— David up on the roof (@DavidtheDavor) June 7, 2023

The genius edit has been viewed by more than 14.3 million viewers on Twitter.

What do you have to say about it?