Woman Asks if Trolley Bags in Trains Indicate 'Development', Twitter Gives Her Reality Check

Recently, a Twitter user named Pooja Dubey shared an image of trolley bags in a train, which led her to contemplate whether Indians have shifted to these modern bags instead of the old, heavy ones. She expressed her thoughts on Twitter, writing “Did your ever notice that everyone is using the trolley bags now. Few years back people used to carry those old kind of bags and irregular shape jholas. Are we heading to a developed economy?”. Soon, her tweet gained traction as people began highlighting the stark contrast between her perception and the reality of trains in India.

Check the Viral Tweet:

Did your ever notice that everyone is using the trolley bags now.Few years back people used to carry those old kind of bags and irregular shape jholas.Are we heading to a developed economy? pic.twitter.com/fl0pwD6wMq— POOJA DUBEY (@poojavdubey) July 5, 2023

“Those who think of the presence of “Trolley bags" in an AC compartment of a train as an indicator of a developed economy should first have a look inside the general compartment,” commented a user. Another one pointed out, “It’s an indicator that you’ve finally priced the poor out of your compartment."

Meanwhile, the third one suggested, “Lets take one more picture in the local un-reserved,non-AC compartment and than we can see what direction we are heading to.”

Those who think of the presence of “Trolley bags" in an AC compartment of a train as an indicator of a developed economy should first have a look inside the general compartment. https://t.co/LwVaDyeovn— Advaid അദ്വൈത് (@Advaidism) July 6, 2023

It’s an indicator that you’ve finally priced the poor out of your compartment https://t.co/SS6sHDBtFG— sonakshi cena (@clayyytonbigsby) July 6, 2023

Lets take one more picture in the local un-reserved,non-AC compartment and than we can see what direction we are heading to.— UD (@U_D4S) July 7, 2023

Having trolley bags is not a privilege. The bag designs are evolved now.You can still buy the old traditional luggage bags, they are not cheaper than trolley bags either. — Rahul (@RahulNayak28) July 6, 2023

In a lighthearted manner, one such user humourously remarked, “Developed economy… no! We are moving to more plastic usage and to make sure to break someone head when it falls off the racks” while another one shared a pic of foreign lady standing with Desis’ signature ‘Vimal’ bag and quipped, “Kya baat kar rahi hai mam aap, hum aaj bhi Vimal ka thaila badi shaan se istemal karte hain” (What are you saying, ma’am? We still proudly use Vimal bags).

developed economy… no!We are moving to more plastic usage and to make sure to break someone head when it falls off the racks — agni sharman (@agnisharman1) July 6, 2023

Kya baat kar rahi hai mam aap, hum aaj bhi Vimal ka thaila badi shaan se istemal karte hain ✨ pic.twitter.com/LMZcrx0O2l— Rocket Singh Loki गरूड़ द्वार Veg dhaba manager (@DegreeWaleBabu) July 6, 2023

Since being shared, the tweet has amassed over 625K views and over 110 retweets.

