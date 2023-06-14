Woman Asks if Zoya Akhtar’s 'Archies' Could Be Made Without Star Kids, Starts Discussion

Zoya Akhtar’s ‘The Archies’ is one of the most anticipated web series that the audience is excitedly looking forward to. The series will be based on the comics of the same name and the director is adapting the story to fit Indian sensibilities. With the series release, star kids Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda are all set to make their Bollywood debut. With this, the much older ‘Nepotism’ debate has reignited on Twitter. A user named ‘Mimansa Shekhar’ took to the micro blogging site and put forth a question which has now sparked discussion online.

Mimansa asked people, “Was it possible to make #TheArchies with new kids and not star kids? Wasn’t it?” While many people were left a little confused, there were also many who put forward that not every member of the cast is a star kid.

Was it possible to make #TheArchies with new kids and not star kids? Wasn't it?#justasking https://t.co/WbukadQXTs— Mimansa Shekhar | मीमांसा शेखर (@mimansashekhar) June 14, 2023

“Was it possible? Yes - it was possible. But does it need to be that way. I don’t think so. It’s okay to have star or non-star kids so long they are able to give good entertainment,” wrote a Twitter user. Another person mentioned, “Technically, only 2 of them (Suhana & Khushi) are star kids & all of them are new kids/faces. If it was made with new unknown faces, nobody would have cared to watch it.” To this, Mimansa responded by saying, “Agasthya Nanda. Rest are from the same circle too. Your last line is exactly what we need to ponder upon. Who put this in our heads?”

Technically, only 2 of them (Suhana & Khushi) are star kids & all of them are new kids/faces. If it was made with new unknown faces, nobody would have cared to watch it.— Tushar Shekher ‎ ‎تشار شیکھر तुषार (@tusharshekher) June 14, 2023

New actors casted in UP65 ( A series adapted from @SachanNikhil’s book titled same ) — Be it new writers, new actors, Directors, we all somewhere try to prove ourselves. But ppl will watch star kids and also complain why star kids? ( A general observation ) — Dilip Rangwani (@ItsRDil) June 14, 2023

Was it possible? Yes - it was possible. But does it need to be that way. I don't think so. It's okay to have star or non-star kids so long they are able to give good entertainment.— RaviS (@soni84ravi) June 14, 2023

What’s the need of this movie, anyway? Who will watch it and why will anyone watch it?— Sagar Srivastava (@Nakshebaaz) June 14, 2023

Meanwhile, Karan Johar took to his social media handle to cheer for the entire cast. The filmmaker wrote an emotional note recollecting how he held the starkers in his arm and has seen them growing up. Karan shared a poster from The Archies and wrote, “Go Zo!!!! The kids look incredible !!!!! I can’t believe how the kids grow up so fast !! Have literally held Aggy and @suhanakhan2 in my arms… And to all the supremely talented kids in this special film! This one is going to rule pop culture (red heart emoticons).”

