Woman Asks Sister to Roast Brinjal, What She Did Next Will Leave You ROFL

Desis, known for their ingenuity, always manage to surprise and delight with their unpredictable approach to any task. A recent incident perfectly captures this spirit, where a woman innocently requested her sister to roast brinjal. Little did she know that what awaited her would be pure comedic gold. Mind you, this isn’t the typical cooking mishap video that aims to showcase kitchen disasters. Instead, it’s a clip that will leave you in stitches. Why, you ask? Well, this viral video shows how the woman takes the term “roasting" quite literally and proceeds to hilariously criticise the brinjal in the most unexpected way possible!

Twitter user Susmita recently shared a side-splitting video that features a brinjal on what appears to be a kitchen counter. In her tweet, she wrote, “Ordered brinjal from instamart and told my sister to roast it, this is what she has sent me." What makes this video absolutely hilarious is the unexpected twist involving the literal ‘roasting’ of the vegetable by her sister, who remains out of frame.

Also Read: UK Family Shocked As Restaurant Wraps Sunday Roast Leftovers In Cling Film

The sister begins roasting the brinjal instead of cooking it, saying, “Tu itni ghatiya sabzi hai ki log tuje mar mar ke tera bharta bana dete hai. Aloo ko dekh vo kaha se kaha pohoch gaya par tu ab tak yahi hai kyunki tu sabki last choice hai. (You’re such a terrible vegetable that people would beat you up to turn you into a mashed dish. Look at potatoes, how they’ve come so far, but you’re still stuck here because you’re everyone’s last choice)." LOL! Who could have possibly anticipated such a comical outcome?

Watch the Viral Video:

Ordered brinjal from instamart and told my sister to roast it, this is what she has sent me pic.twitter.com/e62uG09yNf— Susmita (@shhuushhh_) June 20, 2023

The comment section of the video quickly filled with amusement as people responded with laughing emojis and lighthearted remarks. One user humorously commented, “Itna ganda wala roast kiya hai (That’s one epic roast!)."

Also Read: This Hotel In Madhya Pradesh Serves One Free Food Item To Every Customer

Another chimed in, exclaiming, “GenZ Masterchef!"

Isko peet peet k bharta bana do— Sajcasm (@sajcasm_) June 20, 2023

Itna ganda wala roast kiya hai. — Vikas (@notthatvikas) June 20, 2023

— Suchit Deshmukh (@suchit_d) June 20, 2023

Well, while it’s true that attempting to roast brinjal in the same comical manner might not be the best idea when your Desi mum asks you to do it, we can all agree that it would likely result in some flying chappals!