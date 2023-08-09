Woman Attacked By Snake And Hawk At The Same Time Says 'I Had Venom All Over'

Mowing the lawn turned drastic for this woman who underwent a hawk and snake attack simultaneously leaving her with multiple cuts and abrasions. Identified Peggy Jones, the wild ambush occurred last month in the Silsbee town of Texas, US on July 25. The 64-year-old suffered the ordeal after a moving hawk accidentally dropped a wriggling serpent on her. The aggressive avian immediately returned to reclaim its meal and the situation turned worse thereafter. During an interaction with CBS News, Peggy recalled the terrifying event stating she was attempting to sling the snake off but the reptile ended up wrapping itself around her arm. Before she could get rid of the snake, the hawk also launched its simultaneous attack.

According to the accounts shared by the elderly woman, the reptile was already striking her face and glasses when she tried to shake it away. She was just wondering if the reptile must have been dropped by a bird before the hawk made its quick entrance. The avian pulled at the reptile while also hurting her arm in the process. “The hawk grabbed the snake that was wrapped around my arm and pulled it like he was going to carry it away. And when he did, it flung my arm up. The hawk was carrying my arm and the snake with it," she said. She added that she was covered in blood. “I had venom all over," she added.

Things only escalated when the bird couldn’t remove the reptile from Peggy’s arm. It is suggested, she was stabbed by the hawk’s talons several times as the aggressive again seemed adamant about grabbing its meal back. Eventually, the snake got snatched away and the hawk returned for good. Peggy’s husband was quite shocked to see his wife in a distressed stage and she was rushed to a medical center for emergency treatment. The woman reportedly had scratches, cuts, puncture wounds, and severe bruising when she arrived at the hospital for treatment. Living in rural Texas, Peggy admits she has personally seen a hawk pick its prey but now she insists on staying careful about facing wildlife encounters.

Describing the animal attack as “traumatic," Peggy apparently thought she wouldn’t be able to make it out of the simultaneous assault alive. She confessed to facing trouble with sleeping since the attack.