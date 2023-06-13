Woman Brutally Trolled on Twitter for 'Showing Off' Zero Fare Bus Ticket in Karnataka

The newly established Karnataka government has introduced the “Shakti" scheme, which allows women and transgender individuals to travel for free on non-premium services provided by State-run Road Transport Corporations (RTCs). Since its implementation, many delighted have taken to social media to share photos of their zero-fare tickets. However, amidst that, a woman’s tweet showing off her zero-fare ticket went viral and attracted harsh criticism from online trolls.

Twitter user Lavanya Ballal Jain shared photos of her zero-fare ticket, accompanied by a caption that read, “Here’s my zero fare ticket in the free bus service launched for women in Karnataka by the Congress Government #Shakti." Unfortunately, her tweet drew negative attention, as people began accusing her of ‘freeloading’ and subjected her to sexist and derogatory comments.

A user commented, “I wonder how many Indian feminists oppose these freebies, if nothing else out of self-respect. Those who don’t oppose perhaps accept that they need to be supported by men and are inferior."

Another critic stated, “Free rides in the bus should be meant for those economic sections that really need it - it should not be used by those who have a personal fleet of cars."

The third comment read, “Thanks to Honest Taxpayer, It’s because of them! Just because someone is a woman/belongs to a particular category, even if he/she is capable of getting free tickets, is beyond explanation!"

However, the trolling persisted as an individual remarked, “Designed for those who can afford jewelry and lipstick but not bus fare. Very thoughtful… Err… shameful."

“Your one day makeup cost could have covered a monthly pass for this bus. Yet, you chose to travel free of cost and increase the burden on the state exchequer," added another.

Since being posted, the tweet has garnered over 2.1 million views and over 1500 retweets.