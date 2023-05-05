Woman Buys Abandoned House For Rs 90, Turns It Into Vacation Home Worth Rs 4 Crore

Many of us dream of buying a home we could travel to for vacations and give it away for rent for the rest of the year, don’t we? Sometimes investing in such properties and finding the right location at the right price is a herculean task. But a woman named Meredith Tabbone bought a house for Rs 90 (£1), and now it holds a value of Rs 4 crore (£400,000) in the market.

In 2019, Meredith heard that the local council in Sicily, Italy, was auctioning an abandoned house with a bid starting from Rs 90 (£1). The local body was auctioning the house to regenerate the area. The old building was built in the 1600s, had no electricity or water, and was just one big room built over a basement. The house also had a thick roof. It was found that the property belonged to Meredith’s great-grandfather, Filippo Tabbone.

Meredith spent Rs 59,628 (£661) paying a team to safely remove the roof before making the major choice to buy the empty house next door for Rs 24.3 lakh (£27,000). She put them together to make a 3,000-square-foot, four-bed house, which cost her Rs 1.9 crore (£210,000) over two years. She transformed the structure into a functioning home by installing doors, windows, and walls, as well as burying electrical wiring. The house has four bathrooms, an outdoor kitchen, a living room, and a dining area as well.

She said that she has invested in a house that started with a bid of Rs 90 with the hope that it would be worth Rs 4 crore after all the renovations are done.

Inspired by her remarkable renovation, she later purchased two guesthouses in the same village as well as an empty building, which she is converting into a gallery and café.

Meredith, a financial advisor in Chicago, planned to renovate the house and use it as a little getaway house because the whole process became a lot easier as she holds citizenship of Italy. But now that she has invested a lot of money, time, and love in the project, the house has become a dream destination for her.

Read all the Latest News here