Woman Buys Pomeranian Puppy Only To Later Learn That It's A Wolf

Everyone has different reasons to adopt pets, especially dogs. For some, a dog is for company, while for others it is therapeutic to be on the receiving end of unconditional and endless love from their fur ball. People sometimes get pets from animal shelters and adoption centres, adopt stray dogs or buy from breeders. Recently, a woman got duped by a breeder. She thought she brought home an adorable Pomeranian pup, but the truth left her completely shocked.

Amanda Hamilton bought the puppy for USD 50 (approx Rs 4,000) at the Mexican border. She claimed that she got it cheap as Pomeranians are an extremely popular breed and fine watch dogs. If bought from a reputable breeder, they can charge anywhere from USD 600- 6000 (approx Rs 50,000- 5 lakh).

In the video posted, the adorable pup is black and white in colour and is sitting on Amanda’s lap and nibbling her hand gently. The 32-second clip gives viewers a look at the pup, whom she named Crypto, growing up significantly bigger and resembling a wolf.

Amanda used to feed the canine just like an ordinary dog, but as time progressed she realised something was off. She suspected that she had been deceived and given the wrong breed of dog. The black and white fur coat also didn’t resemble that of a Pomeranian breed.

Amanda shared the incident on YouTube and revealed that Crypto is actually a wolf and the breeder deceived her. While the pup definitely looked innocent, she could not keep a dangerous animal at home. Her caption read, “I bought this Pomeranian at the Mexican border for $50 only to find out it was a wolf!” Check out the video here-

https://www.youtube.com/shorts/1JZyG6SVXrg

The comment section had mixed reactions. While some thought that the pup never looked like a Pomeranian right from the beginning, others said it is a Husky or a Pomsky (crossbreed of Pomeranian and Siberian Husky).

A few others mocked her for getting a steal price. A user commented, “I need to find out who hooked you up with your wolf so I can get me one." Another one wrote, “$50 for a Siberian Husky is a win in the end! Gotta love Amanda!" An individual also wrote, “Looks like Pomsky to me."