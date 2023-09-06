Woman Buys Train Ticket For Her Goat, Internet Says 'Such People Are Pride Of This Nation'

A video of a woman travelling with her goat on a train has captured the hearts of viewers for a heartening reason. In the video, a ticket collector approaches a middle-aged woman who is travelling by train, accompanied by her animal companion and another person. When the man inquires about their tickets, the woman confidently assures him that she has a valid ticket for herself.

However, what truly warms hearts in this video is her response when asked about a ticket for her goat. With a beaming smile on her face, she proudly presents a ticket for her four-legged friend. The ticket checker was taken aback by this and he couldn’t help but smile at the unique situation. Sharing the video, the user wrote, “This lady is taking her goat in the train and she bought a ticket for the goat. Look at her pride in her own honesty when she replies to the ticket collecting officer.”

Got this video in WAThis lady is taking her goat in the train..and she bought a ticket for the goat. Look at her pride in her own honesty when she replies to the ticket collecting officer pic.twitter.com/2Du1Gq8a6o— D Prasanth Nair (@DPrasanthNair) September 5, 2023

Since the video was shared on Twitter, it has quickly gone viral and received over 1 million views. The heartwarming clip has brought smiles to the faces of countless viewers for her kind nature.

A user highlighted that the goat is not just an animal but a beloved family member for her. They praised her mindset and felt that there was so much to learn from her.

Another user claimed, “Such people are the pride of this nation" while highlighting her simplicity and honesty.

A third person admired the humility, peace and kindness found in rural parts of India.

“Sometimes I feel that our system isn’t doing justice to such least empowered honest citizens …corruption and inefficient system snatches their right to uplift themselves from current situation…Such an honesty of the lady," a comment read.

“I would gladly nominate her to lead the nation. She will do a better job than many in power now," wrote another person.

For those not aware, Indian Railways has specific regulations regarding pet travel. Pets are permitted to travel in AC first class and first class compartments, but there are conditions to be met. The entire coupe must be booked exclusively by the passenger or a group of passengers and before booking, vaccination and fitness certificates for the pets are required to be checked.