Woman Calls Out 'SikhExpo' For Referring to Diljit Dosanjh As 'Punjab Born', Gets School By Her Dad

Actor and singer Diljit Dosanjh has been in the headlines lately after he created history as the first Punjabi to perform at the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival. For those who don’t know, it is one of the biggest and most popular live music events in the world. Currently, a woman was recently schooled by her father after she called out ‘Sikhexpo’ for referring to the singer as ‘Punjabi-born’ and not Indian. What happened next has people amused online.

There are times when people school you or call you out on social media after you make a certain tweet. This time, the woman was called out by her very own dad on social media. “What is wrong in saying Punjab Born, when you say Punjab, India comes naturally in mind." However, her dad misconstrued that he was performing at Sikhexpo, where she corrected him. Twitter user ‘Nishtha’ took to the blue bird app and shared screenshots of the entire conversation. “If my dad schooled me publicly I would just quit the internet forever," she wrote.

The tweet, since uploaded, has garnered over 176K views. “If my dad schooled me publically I would just leave social media!" wrote a Twitter user. Another person mentioned, “Embarrassing on so many levels I can’t even."

“So while Pakistanis are freaking out over SOC being called South Asian by Priyanka, Indians have started a spin-off of their own. Bas rotay raho. All sides," mentioned another user.

Meanwhile, celebrities like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Arjun Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, and Kriti Sanon, among many others, took to their social media and shared glimpses of Diljit’s performances from the festival. DJ Diplo also shared a video of himself dancing to Diljit performing to Patiala Peg.

