Woman Calls Police After Sister Breastfeeds Her Baby Without Consent

A young mom recently reported her own sister to the police and the reason behind it is quite unusual. Sharing her story on Reddit, the mother said her sister crossed a major line by breastfeeding her five-week-old baby without even asking for permission. It all started when the 22-year-old mother and her 27-year-old sister gave birth to babies 2 weeks apart. She asked her sister to take care of her son while she was away. However, one day, the woman caught her sister breastfeeding her son without her permission. The Reddit user informed that she feeds her baby with formula but her sister threw them away, considering it was “garbage."

She wrote, “Apparently what she did wasn’t a crime and the child is being fed so they couldn’t even do anything about it.”

“My sister then blew up at me, saying it was completely wrong of me to call the police on her when she was just trying to help, I told her she dumped 14 cans of formula without even consulting me and currently had nothing to replace it with. She now wants me to pay her for the babysitting she did but I told her I can’t even afford to replace the formula while I’m on maternity leave,” she explained.

After the argument, her sister left the house in anger and blocked her from everywhere. Their parents stepped in and managed to replace some of the discarded formula cans. They even expressed concerns about the consequences of involving the police, especially the impact it could have on her sister’s government job.

The Reddit post quickly went viral and garnered more than 8000 upvotes, along with numerous comments supporting the new mother and many criticizing her sister’s actions.

A user wrote, “She owes you for the 14 cans of formula that she stole and threw away. She can disagree with you all she wants, but theft is theft, now that she has blocked you, she’s leaving your child to go hungry.”

“What is wrong with your sister. She’s crazy,” a comment read.

Another user shared, “That’s a lot of wasted formula which she had no right to throw away. My first reaction would not have been to call the police. Maybe you could have come to a solution together if you’d talked to your sister first.”

One user suggested, “She destroyed your private property. Take her to court over the lost supplies.”

Providing an update on the situation, the woman explained that her sister had visited her home to take care of the baby.