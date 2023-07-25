Woman Catches Bird For Fun, Internet Finds It 'Awful'

Animal cruelty has become a rising concern in the society. Many cases are coming into the limelight where people abuse, and inflict injuries on the animals for sheer amusement. Harming animals for fun and pleasure is extremely wrong. Many videos are shared on social media depicting the ill-treatment of animals by humans.

One such video has gone viral on Instagram, where a woman is shown torturing a bird on a beach. The video showed how people can be ignorant about the pain animals and birds suffer. The video showed a bikini-clad woman lying on the beach, basking in the sun.

She spots a group of Seagulls roaming near the sea. She beckons one of the birds to come closer to her. As soon as the bird flies and comes close to her, she grabs it violently in the clutches of her hand. Next, the bird is seen struggling in her hands, while she holds it from the neck. The woman shares a laugh with her friends when she finally releases the bird. People on the internet are slamming this video for the insensitive attitude of women.

The video has left people on the internet in anger and utter shock triggering comments and reactions expressing disgust and disturbance. Many people on the internet have labelled woman’s behaviour as irresponsible and idiotic. People are filled with indignation and shock over the woman’s act. The video has got over 3,000 comments and was shared over 34.2 k times.

One of the users commented, “It is disgusting how they laugh at the animal’s fear.”

While another user said, “This is so stupid," Another netizen reacted with dismay and disgust, exclaiming, “Omg this is so disturbing, she must be punished."