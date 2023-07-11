Woman Caught Smuggling Five Live Corn Snakes Inside Her Top In China

In the world of smuggling, where creative tactics push the boundaries of what’s imaginable, a recent incident has caught attention and left everyone speechless. It’s a tale that will send chills down your spine, involving a smuggler and an astonishing method of concealment. Well, a woman in China’s Guangdong province has been caught smuggling five live corn snakes inside her top.

The incident unfolded at the Futian Port in Shenzhen, where customs officers detected a female traveller with an unusual body shape. Intrigued by this peculiar observation, the officials decided to conduct a thorough body inspection. What they discovered during the examination sent shivers down their spines and left everyone in disbelief.

Wrapped securely in stockings and concealed against her chest, the woman was found to be carrying five live corn snakes. These snakes, known scientifically as Pantherophis guttatus and commonly referred to as red rat snakes, are a nonvenomous species found in the United States. Rat snakes are notorious for their ability to overpower and constrict their prey, making them formidable predators in the wild.

Prompt action was taken by the customs officials, who immediately confiscated the snakes and handed them over to the relevant authorities. The identity of the woman has not been disclosed, but it is expected that she will face legal consequences for her smuggling attempt.

A woman attempting to conceal five live corn snakes on her body has been stopped by Shenzhen Customs in South China's Guangdong Province while crossing the border at Futian Port in Shenzhen. https://t.co/ZpMA060Vws pic.twitter.com/sCUflGdrHb— Global Times (@globaltimesnews) July 9, 2023

This incident is not an isolated occurrence, as smuggling attempts involving rare and protected reptiles continue to pose a significant challenge to wildlife preservation efforts. Earlier this year, three individuals were arrested for their involvement in an attempt to smuggle two red sand boa snakes from Pune to Moradabad. The red sand boa, listed as “near threatened” by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), is protected under the Wildlife Protection Act.

In the Pune-Moradabad case, forest division officials acted upon a tip-off and apprehended the accused during an undercover operation. The snakes were subsequently examined by medical experts and found to be in good health. The accused individuals have been booked under relevant sections of the Wildlife Protection Act and have been remanded to judicial custody.