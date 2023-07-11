CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Devraj PatelViral VideoSuleman DawoodTheka CoffeeCSK Fans
  • 2023 WINS + LEADtmcbjpleftincotftie
    ZILA PARISHAD
    (/)
    		000000
CLICK HERE FOR DETAILED RESULTS
Home » Viral » Woman Constable Wins Praise For Taking Care Of Baby While Mother Wrote Exam
2-MIN READ

Woman Constable Wins Praise For Taking Care Of Baby While Mother Wrote Exam

Curated By: Buzz Staff

Trending Desk

Last Updated: July 11, 2023, 17:42 IST

Delhi, India

Constable Daya Ben got a Letter of Appreciation from DGP Gujarat. (Credits: Twitter)

Constable Daya Ben got a Letter of Appreciation from DGP Gujarat. (Credits: Twitter)

The woman constable, Daya Ben, told the mother that she would take care of the six-month-old child while she concentrated on her exam.

A humanitarian gesture by a female constable associated with the Gujarat Police has gone viral on the Internet. Netizens praised the constable, who took care of a 6-month-old infant while the child’s mother wrote her examination this Sunday. As per reports, the mother was appearing for an assessment for recruitment as a peon at the Gujarat High Court in the Odhav area in Ahmedabad, when the incident took place. The constable was captured cradling and playing with a 6-month-old baby in photos released on the Ahmedabad Police’s official Twitter account.

As per reports, on Sunday, while the recruitment examination was being conducted, a woman arrived at the centre along with her 6-month-old son. The infant started crying inconsolably a few minutes before the exam was scheduled to commence. The female constable, Daya Ben, who was at the venue, rose to the occasion and offered to take care of the child while the parent finished her test without worry. As per a report by India Today, Daya Ben went close to the mother and said, “You give the exam, I will take care of the child."

In the pictures, Daya Ben could be seen smiling at the child, while the latter seemed happy as he touched her face with his little fingers.

Constable Daya Ben, not only successfully safeguarded the examination hall, but also took care of the child throughout, and the internet hailed and appreciated her for such a kind deed. No sooner had the Ahmedabad Police Department posted the picture on their handle, than people started flooding the comments section. One user wrote, “Such a sweet gesture Daya Ben. You lived to your name. Such kind of acts should be celebrated so that it encourages others. Kudos Dayaben." Another said, " This is another side of Caring. Salute to the Lady Officer."

Even the Gujarat Police Department appreciated the kindness of their fellow constable and honoured her officially. The DGP of Gujarat presented Daya Ben her with a letter of appreciation for her humanitarian deed. Sharing the photos on Twitter, DGP Gujarat wrote, “Dayaben has become a symbol of the sensitive side of Gujarat Police. Happy to hand over a letter of appreciation to her." In the images, the senior is seen interacting with the constable and also formally handing out the letter.

About the Author
Buzz Staff
A team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on the Internet while exploring science, cricket, tech, gender, Bollywoo...Read More
Tags:
  1. news18-discover
  2. Ahmedabad Police
  3. viral
first published:July 11, 2023, 17:42 IST
last updated:July 11, 2023, 17:42 IST