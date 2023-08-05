Woman Dies Of 'Drinking Too Much Water' In 30 Minutes

A fatal case of water toxicity has claimed the life of a mother of two in Indiana, US. Identified as Ashley Summers, the 35-year-old apparently drank too much water in a short span causing a rapid brain swelling. The woman was returning home after celebrating Fourth of July weekend, when she lost consciousness walking through the backdoor of her house, as per the New York Times. It is suggested that Ashley felt dehydrated and lightheaded outside in the heat when she began consuming a lot of water. Reportedly, she drank about four bottles of water in a short span of half an hour. The amount of water estimated to be two litres is supposed to be consumed by a person throughout the day.

Ashley’s brother Deon Miller told The Messenger, it was her other sister Holly who informed her about the health crisis. Reportedly, doctors observed brain swelling but couldn’t confirm what was causing it or how to get it back to normal. She passed out before entering her house and never regained consciousness again.

“It was really hot, and they were out on the water. She had a headache and felt really thirsty. She thought she must have been dehydrated, so she drank like four bottled waters in half an hour," said Deon Miller Ashley’s husband Cody Summers, who witnessed the incident, and attempted to perform CPR on his wife. He is suggested to have got her going a little bit before they arrived at the hospital and ran tests on the woman. “By that time, her brain had swelled enough that it shut all circulation off to her brain, and she was brain dead. Then, that night, she was gone," he added.

The health crisis came as a massive shocker for the entire family who didn’t even know water toxicity was a real thing. After Ashley’s demise, her tragedy-stricken family decided to donate her organs to provide other people with a second chance at life.

How much water can kill you?

Water toxicity or water poisoning is a condition that occurs after the consumption of too much water that results in electrolyte balances. Large amounts of water in the body can reduce sodium levels in the blood becoming a life-threatening issue. According to Healthline, drinking about 3-4 litres of water in a few hours can give rise to potential poisoning symptoms including headache, cramps, spasms, nausea, and seizures.