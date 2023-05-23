Woman Eats Chips In Meeting, Manager Asks Her To Mute Mic For Being ‘Too Loud’

Working from home has given rise to an abundance of entertaining and hilarious tales which often circulate on the Internet. With family members making unexpected appearances on camera during Zoom meetings to employees completing their personal work after logging in, the incidents that have unfolded since the beginning of the COVID pandemic continue to bring laughter. Recently, a Twitter user brought forth a case where she was left embarrassed during an online office meeting. Vandana Jain was attending a meeting from the comfort of her home while enjoying a packet of chips. Unaware that her laptop microphone was on, Vandana’s impromptu chips-munching session took the entire team by surprise.

However, it was through her manager’s comment in the group chat that Vandana came to the realisation that her mic had been on the entire time, leading to the moment of embarrassment. The message from her manager read, “Could you please mute your mic? The sound of you eating chips is quite loud."

Sharing a screenshot of her group chat, Vandana Jain tweeted, “I was in a meeting when my manager texted me this. Am I in trouble?”

Since its upload on Twitter a day ago, the video has garnered 4 lakh views, over 5 thousand likes. Twitter users came up with ROFL suggestions for women to avoid the gaffe again.

Reacting to the post, one user humorously wrote, “What a gentleman who didn’t write ‘annoying’ and instead wrote ‘loud’.”

Another user humorously remarked, “This would work as a great ad for lays gourmet though.”

A third person joined in the fun, jokingly stating, “Manager is surely not enjoying your eating ASMR.”

Meanwhile, a person provided a helpful suggestion, saying, “If you use Microsoft Teams, there’s a background noise cancellation feature. It’s a big saviour.”

This user had a hilarious idea: “You’re an important resource. When you meet him, give him a packet of Lays Gourmet and tell him, ‘It was irresistible, take this and try it yourself when you’re not in meeting’.”

While remote work has become the norm for many employees worldwide, tech mogul Elon Musk holds a contrasting view, asserting that working from home is ‘morally wrong’.

During a conversation with CNBC’s David Faber, Tesla CEO expressed his perspective on remote work, stating, “I think that the whole notion of work from home is a bit like the fake Marie Antoinette quote, ‘Let them eat cake.’ It’s not just a productivity thing, I think it’s morally wrong."