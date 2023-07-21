Woman Ends Up Marrying Father-In-Law After Bizarre Wedding Goof-Up

Wedding ceremonies are filled with joy and love, but they can also lead to unexpected and humorous moments. For an Australian woman named Kim, her special day took an amusing twist as she accidentally ended up marrying not only her husband but also her father-in-law. Kim shared this incident on the radio show Fitzy and Wippa with Kate Ritchie, where the hosts invited listeners to share stories about times they were given a simple task but couldn’t quite get it right.

Narrating the incident, Kim shared, “I got married and we needed two witnesses which was my mother and mother-in-law. So that was organised. And then at our rehearsal, the mother-in-law insisted that her husband come up. So we signed the certificate, no worries, and then when we look at it, I’m actually now married to my husband and my father-in-law. They signed on the same line.”

The radio hosts couldn’t contain their laughter. Fitzy then asked the woman, “So, legally on a piece of paper, you are married to your father-in-law?" While Kim replied, “Well, on the certificate."

Another host, Wippa couldn’t resist adding his witty remarks and said, “That is amazing. Just saw the signature and went well, I’ll throw my name on that.” Sharing the clip on Instagram, they wrote, “Yikes!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fitzy & Wippa with Kate Ritchie on Nova (@fitzywippakate)

The recently shared clip quickly went viral, amassing over 36,000 views in just a few days. Social media users found the incident absolutely hilarious, and laughter-filled comments flooded the section. “Lol. The certificate is only for show luckily so it won’t be legal," a user wrote. Many others dropped laughing emoticons in the comment section.

While Kim’s wedding incident was undoubtedly unique, she’s not alone in experiencing wedding mishaps or hilarious moments. At another wedding, a groom found himself red-faced when his best man, who also happened to be his brother, delivered a side-splitting wedding speech that left everyone in stitches.

Wedding photographers, We Are One Wedding Films, shared the viral clip on social media, featuring Derek, the best man, who recounted a memorable Christmas story involving groom Gary and his wife Kirtsy.

Groom’s brother said, “One Christmas morning, I got up in my mum and dad’s house. Walked down the stairs to open my presents only to be greeted with a slap from my mum. ‘What did I tell you about bringing folk back here?’ I say, ‘What are you talking about mum, I’ve been in my bed the full night’. Obviously she’s not thinking about golden child next door."

“So we’re in the living room opening a couple of presents, me, my mum and my dad, and we hear rustling from the wee room in the auld house, as we called it. At this point, I go up the stairs, open Gary’s room, and there you have it, Kirsty Currie, lying with her legs at ten to two," he added. All the wedding guests erupted into uncontrollable laughter.

After briefly pausing, Derek added, “She certainly never came down the chimney in that position anyway.” He concluded his speech by wishing a Merry Christmas to Kirsty, who is equally amused and embarrassed as the groom.