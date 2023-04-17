Woman Files For Divorce After Husband Gives Away Her Cat To A Shelter

An anonymous woman is filing for divorce after her husband sent her cat away while she was on vacation elsewhere. The woman originally adopted the cat, Benji, as a way of coping with the loss of her father. But she grew too close to the feline and started to believe that the cat was her reincarnated father.

The Mirror reported that the woman was highly annoyed when she returned from her vacation only to find that her husband had given the cat away and then, she decided to file for divorce.

The pet parent took to Reddit to reveal the incident anonymously and wrote, “I rescued him when he was so small, he fit in the palm of my hand and has had him for two years. This may sound crazy to some, but I really believe Benji is the reincarnation of my dad. When I look into his eyes, I feel something more than a cat. My husband thinks this is strange and unhealthy. He says my bond with the cat freaks him out and makes him uncomfortable that I truly believe he has my dad’s soul.”

The woman further revealed that she had gone on vacation with her mother and sister. As soon as she came back, she found out that her cat wasn’t to be found anywhere. When she asked her husband, he revealed that he had given the cat to one of his coworkers. When she asked the friend to return the cat, he told her that her husband “gave him away fair and square and he won’t be returning the cat”. She then blamed her husband for all of this.

The woman was stressed for a few days thinking about how weird her cat must be feeling due to a change of place. She then filed a police report to get the feline back but when she spoke to the coworker’s wife about the fiasco, the wife was clueless.

The husband then revealed to Benji’s mom that he had given the cat to a nearby shelter.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here