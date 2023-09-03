Woman Finds Great-Grandfather's 'Ghost' In Wedding Ring's Reflection, Calls It 'Comforting'

Weddings are undeniably one of the most significant events in a person’s life. They symbolise love, commitment, and the coming together of two souls. On this joyous occasion, we often wish for the presence of all our loved ones to share in our happiness. However, life sometimes takes those we cherish away from us, leaving us with only memories and a sense of their presence. However, this is not the case with a bride-to-be, 27-year-old, Becky Sirrell. She believes that her late great-grandfather’s ghost has actually visited her to bless her choice and look over her wedding.

Becky, a resident of Bromsgrove, Worcestershire in England, and a mother of a two-year-old, found herself in a truly perplexing situation as she felt the presence of a ghost near her. She shared that she had recently ordered a wedding ring online for her fiancé, Adrian Jobson, 36, as they had been struggling to find one that fitted him perfectly. The ring arrived on July 26, and in her excitement, Becky decided to try it on before sending a photo of it to her fiancé, according to Ladbible.

However, when she took the photograph, she was left shocked by something she noticed. In the reflection of the shiny silver wedding ring on her middle finger, there appeared to be a mysterious figure. The figure was of a seemingly old man with grey hair, in a brown-coloured outfit. It looked as if someone was standing in her hallway, watching her, she shared.

Becky admits that she was initially freaked out by the sight of what she described as a scary creature peering back at her from the ring’s reflection. She was so unsettled that she sat in silence for the entire duration beside her baby, reports Ladbible.

However, when she mustered the courage to share the image with her family members, she received a surprise. She shared that all her family members pointed out that the figure in the reflection looked strikingly similar to her great-grandad Samuel, who had passed away at 93, in October 2021. It was a year before Becky got engaged.

This realisation transformed Becky’s initial fear into a sense of comfort. Her great-grandfather, a beloved figure in her life, appeared to be watching over her. The reflection in the ring resembles a specific image of her great-grandfather that she has hanging in the same hallway where she took the photo, she adds.

Rather than finding this incident spooky, Becky considered it a heartwarming “nod of approval" from her great-grandad regarding her upcoming wedding. She called it a reassuring sign that he was still with her in spirit during this important chapter of her life.

Ladbible reports that while Becky firmly believed in her great-grandfather’s ghostly presence, her fiance, Adrian, remained somewhat sceptical. He admitted that he, too, could see the figure in the reflection but was cautious about jumping to supernatural conclusions.