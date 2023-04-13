Woman Finds Meat in Veg Biryani Ordered From Swiggy, Blasts Delivery App in Viral Twitter Post

Food in India is often closely tied to religious or cultural beliefs, and violating these beliefs can result in people losing trust in food providers. Recently, a woman shared her unpleasant experience on Twitter, claiming that she had ordered a vegetarian biryani rice with aloo from a restaurant partner on Swiggy, only to discover a piece of meat in it. As a strict vegetarian, the woman expressed her shock and disgust at the error and warned others to be cautious when ordering from the delivery app.

Twitter user Natasha Bhardwaj shared her experience on the platform, accompanied by a photo of her food. She stated, “If you’re a strict vegetarian (like me) think twice before ordering from Swiggy! I ordered biriyani rice with aloo which is clearly MARKED AS VEGETARIAN on the platform and I found a piece of meat (could be chicken, mutton or anything!) in the rice. Such grave errors are something that are unacceptable specially when it comes to MY BELIEFS."

She also shared that she was dissatisfied with the response she received from Swiggy executives, stating that they were “least bothered" about her complaint and suggested she speak to the restaurant directly. In response to her tweet, Swiggy replied, saying, “Hi Natasha, such mix-ups are not expected from our restaurant partners, and we’d like to take a closer look. Can you help us with your order ID?"

The incident, thus, caused a wave of indignation on social media, with numerous individuals expressing their shock and anger at the restaurant’s error. Several people have also shared their own accounts of discovering meat in vegetarian meals that they ordered from different restaurants.

One user wrote, “They did the same thing to me a few days ago, no refund, no apology." Another user recounted a similar experience, stating, “I ordered Paneer biryani but found a few pieces of chicken in it. Now, I am considering ordering only from pure vegetarian restaurants." A third user shared their thoughts, saying, “It’s a significant risk. We need to restrict ourselves to ordering from strictly vegetarian restaurants. We discovered a piece of egg in a veg dish only halfway through."

Since being shared, the Twitter post the tweet received more than 449K views and over 300 retweets.

